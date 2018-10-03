Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Zoey & Kenya

Zoey

Zoey is a super sweet 12-year-old spayed cat waiting to land an awesome new home. According to her previous owners, Zoey is the perfect lounging buddy often snuggling next to her people for as long as they will allow. Zoey isn’t a fan of other cats so she’ll need a feline-free environment. She does well with regular brushing and even tolerates having her nails trimmed. If you’re in the market for a cozy companion that can help keep you warm this Fall, Zoey is the girl for you! Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran and she qualifies for the Name Your Own Price promotion for everyone else.

Kenya

Kenya is an 8 year old spayed Miniature Pinscher mix looking for a home where she can be the only dog. According to her previous owner, Kenya is housetrained but will not signal that she needs to go out, so a consistent schedule works best with her. She’s a lively and energetic dog who’s done well with cats and children in the past. Kenya requires daily medication for her heart, but otherwise is believed to be in good health. Stop by the shelter to meet Kenya and give her a chance to claim a spot in your heart.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.