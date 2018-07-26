Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Topper & Timmy

Topper

Topper is a 4.5 year old neutered Standard Poodle mix looking for his new best friend. Although he’s been used to the outdoor life, Topper’s doing well with the beginning steps of housetraining. He loves being with his people especially if it’s outside doing yard work. Topper’s lived easily with other dogs, cats, and livestock. He’s used to regular grooming which comes in handy for his breed. Topper’s been described as a loyal and attentive companion.

Timmy

Timmy is a 7-year-old neutered cat who’s looking for a quiet home without other pets or small children. Although it may take him a little extra time to settle into his new home, Timmy will welcome belly rubs once he’s adjusted. He’s really into cuddling and prefers to sleep with his people at night if allowed. Timmy qualifies for the Name Your Own Price promotion or his adoption fee would be completely waived for a senior citizen or veteran. You can find him waiting to be adopted at PetSmart in Waite Park.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.