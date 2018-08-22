Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Sunny & Riley

Sunny

Sunny is a spayed Border Collie and German Shepherd mix who is just under a year old. Sunny’s used to living the country life and although she did well with most livestock, she had a bad habit of razzing the donkeys in her previous home. She’s has done well with dogs and children in the past but tends to chase smaller animals. Sunny loves her outside time and is used to having plenty of room to run. She knows the commands sit, stay, and down and is working on her housetraining. Sunny’s highly treat motivated which will help with future obedience training. This peppy pup would make a great addition to most any family

Riley

Riley is a sociable 2.5 year old cat that’s neutered and declawed. Riley loves his people but is not keen on sharing his space with other felines. He’s done well with children in the past and really enjoys his playtime. His favorite toys are stuffed mice and anything dangling from a string. Riley’s fairly active but once he’s tuckered out he likes to spend his down time snuggling with his people. Riley’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran and he qualifies for the Name Your Price promotion.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.