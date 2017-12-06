Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Sammie and Rye

Sammie

Sammi is a 2-month-old neutered kitten that loves to play with anything he can get his paws on. Sammi will intentionally tip over his food bowl to play kitten hockey with the kibble. Shoe strings are another way to win him over. Sammi would enjoy a scratching post in his new home to keep his claws properly manicured. Sammi’s adoption fee is currently 50% off!

Rye

Rye is a 5-month-old neutered kitten that spent time in foster care to become more socialized. It worked! Now he likes to play with toys and will seek you out when he could use a good snuggle. He hasn’t had the chance to meet other pets or young kids, but we think he’d find them to be good company. Things will never go a-Rye with this cutie in your home! Add some flavor to your life by adopting Rye. His adoption fee is currently 50% off!