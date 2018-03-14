Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Rocky & Pecan

Rocky

Rocky is a 7.5 year old neutered Rat Terrier Mix. Although he isn’t a puppy anymore, Rocky loves to play outside with his people. Rocky thoroughly enjoys people-company and would prefer an owner who has plenty of time for attention and room in the bed for him. Sit, shake, and lay down are just a few of the commands he knows. Rocky did well with other pets and children in the past and doesn’t mind nail trim and bath time.

Pecan

Pecan is a 6 month old New Zealand mix rabbit ready to hop into his new home. This young bunny is quite social and although he hasn’t yet interacted with other pets, his age is an advantage in introductions to new friends. As cliché as it may sound, Pecan’s favorite treats really are carrots. He loves his daily exercise outside of his habitat as well as being brushed. All rabbits are spayed or neutered prior to adoption