Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Remy and Marco

Tri-County Humane Society Photos

Remy

Remy is a 9-year-old spayed American Staffordshire Terrier and Retriever mix that’s kennel and house-trained. Remy is a smart pup that knows sit, kennel, lie down, stop it, stay, and shake. She did well with kids in the past. She’ll chase animals that are smaller than her and but did okay with other dogs. Remy loves to cuddle and is a great 50-pound lap dog. She’d like to go to a home where she can go on daily walks and receive lots of attention. Remy’s favorite things include treats, durable toys, and blankets.

Marco

Marco is an 8-year-old neutered cat with some special needs. Marco has a weakened immune system which makes him more susceptible to kitty colds. He would do well in a low-key environment where he can receive lots of love. Marco has a tiny meow that he uses often when he wants to chat. He enjoys chin scratches and snuggles. Marco is a little rough around the edges with frost-bit ears and a few teeth to spare, but it certainly doesn’t slow him down! His capacity to love and be loved has not waivered. You can Name Your Own Price on Marco’s adoption fee today!