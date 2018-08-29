Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Quinn & Spur

Quinn

Quinn is a 3-year-old spayed cat that’s waiting for a home where she can be the only feline. With her spunky and outgoing personality, Quinn makes friends with humans quickly. Being pet is high on her list of favorite things just as being picked up is high on her list of not so favorite things. Quinn used a scratching post in her previous home and liked keeping watch from the top of her cat tower. Catnip mice and jingle balls are some of her preferred toys. Quinn’s adoption fee could be waived for a senior citizen or veteran, plus she qualifies for the Name Your Own Price promotion

Spur

Spur is a neutered 1 ½ year old Lab and Shepherd mix. This bouncy boy still has plenty of puppy left in him and would benefit from additional obedience training. Spur already knows the command “sit” and will perform it without being told if you have a treat or his dinner in hand. Regular walks would help tone down his energy level and a Weiss Walkie would make those walks a lot easier since he tends to pull on a regular leash. Weiss Walkies can be purchased in our Re-Tail Shoppe. Spur would be best suited in an active household where he can get plenty of attention and exercise.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.