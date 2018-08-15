Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Queenie & Boba

Queenie

Queenie is a 1 year old spayed American Staffordshire Terrier mix who believes she’s still a puppy. When she’s outside with her people, Queenie loves to play tug with rope toys and tag. Sticks are a favorite outdoor find, and the bigger the better. Queenie’s lived with teenage children but hasn’t been around other dogs or cats. She likes to sleep with her people and is known to have good bedtime manners. Due to lack of kennel space, she’s currently awaiting adoption in one of our foster homes as part of the Adoption Ambassador program. Call the shelter at 320-252-0896 today to schedule a meet with this sweet pup!

Boba

Boba is a 2 year old neutered cat hoping for a new home with very little stress. This squishy kitty is extremely affectionate and thoroughly enjoys his chin scratches. Boba’s been diagnosed with FHV, a condition that affects his immune system making him more susceptible to an Upper Respiratory Infection (kitty cold). Because FHV is contagious to other cats, Boba should be the only feline in his next home or be only with other FHV positive cats. He can’t give this to dogs or people and is likely to have minimal side effects if his stress levels are kept low. Boba will make a great companion with his attentive nature. He even holds a great conversation if you need someone to chat with! His adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran and he qualifies for our Name Your Own Price promotion.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.