Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Princess & Dakota

Princess

Princess is a beautiful 9 year old spayed cat who is ready and waiting for a great new home. This laid back lady loves lounging around especially if she can find a sunny spot to claim. Princess did well with school-aged children and other cats in the past. Her affectionate personality makes her a great cuddle bug and she’d prefer a spot in bed with her people if possible. Princess’ adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Dakota

Dakota is a 3 ½ year old spayed Redbone Coonhound mix looking for an active family. This social pup has lived well with other dogs and children of all ages. Dakota got along with cats but for some cats, she played too rough. True to her hound heritage, Dakota has a nose that never stops sniffing and loves to go for walks. She’s quite treat-motivated which will be beneficial for future training. Dakota has an energetic and easy-going personality which makes her a great choice for just about any family.