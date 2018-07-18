Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Nebula and Koda

Nebula

Nebula is an adorable 2-month-old spayed kitten. This spunky little feline has plenty of energy for playtime with or without playmates! Her foster family described her as more reserved around people than her littermates but very affectionate once she settles in. Nebula was exposed to a small dog in her foster home and enjoyed using her scratching post. Nebula qualifies for the “2 Purr 1” sale on all kittens.

Koda

Koda is a 4.5 year old neutered Lab and Chow mix. Koda is used to living the outdoor life but has done pretty well at keeping his kennel clean during his stay at the shelter. He enjoys being brushed and doesn’t seem to mind bathing. This big teddy bear likes to play with water from a hose and we’re guessing he’d have lots of fun with his own kiddie pool. Koda’s done well with children in the past but hasn’t had much experience with other pets. He knows the commands “sit” and “shake”.