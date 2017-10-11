Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Namaste and Houdini

Namaste

Namaste is a 1-year-old neutered Boxer mix that’s looking for a foster home while he completes his heartworm treatment. He’s a big love-bug that enjoys spending time with his people. He's not always on his best behavior when he's around other dogs and would benefit from some extra socialization and training. We’re unsure if he’s mingled any cats or children. He has the silliness, energy and affection of a 2-month-old puppy. Once you meet him, you’ll want to nama-stay with him forever! Namaste weighs 57 pounds and his adoption fee is currently 50% off!

Houdini

Houdini is a 2-year-old neutered American Staffordshire Terrier mix. One of Houdini’s favorite activities is to give sloppy kisses and run circles around you. This active pup is best described as a social butterfly that’s looking for a family to love. He would do well in a home that’s able to continue his socialization and training. Houdini weighs 60 pounds and his adoption fee is currently 50% off!