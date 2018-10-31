Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Mike & Honey

Mike

Mike is an adorable neutered kitten who is almost 3 months old. Although a bit on the timid side, Mike loves to snuggle. He lived peacefully with school aged children and other cats in the past. True to his playful kitten nature, Mike hasn’t met a toy he doesn’t like. We’re excited to see Mike come out of his shell and be ready for a chance to flourish in a home where he can get more individual attention. Mike qualifies for the 2 Purr 1 promotion so you can adopt him and add another kitten friend for the price of one!

Honey

Honey is a spayed 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix that’s in our foster care Adoption Ambassador program. This world-class cuddler loves spending time with her humans. However, she’s is dog selective, meaning she likes some dogs more than others. She’s shown a strong prey drive for small animals, so a home with cats or rabbits wouldn’t be a good idea. She enjoyed the company of all the children she met in the past. Honey’s a big fan of car rides and fetch, but not of thunder and loud noises. To meet her, please contact the shelter at 320-252-0896

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.