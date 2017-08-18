Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Little Grey and Stella

Stella

Stella is a 5 ½ year old spayed Lionhead and Rex rabbit mix that likes to spend supervised time outside of her habitat exploring the house or in the yard. Stella lived with school-aged children in her previous home. Cardboard boxes and tubes are her favorite things to play in. She enjoys being pet and getting snacks of apples and carrots

Little Grey

Little Grey is a 2-year-old gorgeous cat that’s described as having a finicky, but loving personality. Little Grey is an independent cat that likes attention on her own terms. She’s not lived with any dogs or children in the past, but we know for sure that she doesn’t care for the company of other cats. She prefers to be the center of attention. Little Grey doesn’t care much for toys but she does love having a tall cat tower to perch on. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.