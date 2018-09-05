Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Jasmine & Matilda

Jasmine

Jasmine is a 4.5 year old spayed Doberman and Greyhound mix with a shiny brindle coat. This sweet pup loves being with her people so much she tends to have some anxiety when left alone. She’d be best suited to a family who is home more often. Jasmine is quite intelligent and knows what to do when told to kennel, sit, shake, come (indoors), and lay down. In her previous home she lived with dogs and cats and enjoyed everyone’s company. It should be noted that Jasmine is an absolute foodie and won’t be shy when given an opportunity for a snack if left unattended. Although she weighs 67 pounds, Jasmine is quite certain she’s a lap dog and is currently waiting for a chance to prove it!

Matilda

Matilda is a feisty four month old kitten who came in as a stray with a broken tail. Her tail was amputated, she was spayed, and now she’s looking for a special home after being diagnosed with feline leukemia. That diagnosis only means she should go to a home with other positive cats, cats vaccinated against feline leukemia or no other cats. Matilda is an adorable little ball of energy and is the perfect balance of sweet and sassy. She enjoys attention and likes being carried around. Check out Matilda’s video at https://www.facebook.com/tricountyhumanesociety/videos/230521907587328/ Stop by and meet her, you’ll see that she’s worth it!

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.