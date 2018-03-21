Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Hazel & Guido

Hazel

Hazel is a dainty 1 year old spayed cat with exquisite Tabico markings. Her energetic and playful personality will bring an abundance of entertainment to any home. Hazel lives to play and can turn anything into a cat toy. She has done well with other pets and children in the past making her a fine choice for most any family. If you stop by and meet her, you just might fall in love.

Guido

How do you spell 'snuggle'? G-U-I-D-O! This handsome 8 year old neutered Cocker Spaniel mix is searching for someone who needs a shadow. Guido has a mellow disposition and just wants to be with his people. Because he loves to be the star of the show, Guido would be best suited as the only pet in the home. If you can make a little extra room in your bed and your heart, Guido is ready to be your new best friend!