Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Harley & Harold James

Harley

Harley is a high energy neutered German Shepherd and Husky mix that’s almost 2 years old. He prefers to have the spotlight on himself and is looking for a home without other dogs. Harley’s been through basic puppy obedience classes and should do well with further training as he seems very eager to please. Harley did well with children in the past and loved to play outside. A Kong filled with peanut butter is his favorite treat, although he’ll perform a command for just about any snack offered to him. Harley enjoys playing tug and would be best suited with an active family.

Harold James

Harold James is an 11 year old neutered and declawed with short hair. Don’t let his tough guy look fool you, Harold James is, in fact, incredibly charming. Described as independent, Harold would prefer to be the only pet in the home. He has a sweet disposition and loves chin scratches almost as much as he loves catnip. Harold James is used to living the life of a pampered indoor cat and enjoys his quiet time. His qualifies for the name your own price promotion and his adoption fee would be totally waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.