Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Gracie and Krinkle

Gracie

Gracie is a 13-year-old spayed and independent cat that doesn’t need a human telling her what to do—except for helping her eat a special diet to prevent urinary tract infections. Gracie will come to you when she wants love. Her favorite place to lounge will be on your lap. Gracie would do best in an only-pet home without young kids. Your favorite chair is now her favorite chair. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Krinkle

Krinkle is a 2-year-old cat that spent time in foster care to have her babies. She will be spayed as soon as her mastitis is under control. She has a very laid-back personality and her favorite activity involves her lying in front of a window. Krinkle likes to be near her humans, but values her personal space as well. She’d play with her kittens on occasion, but she isn’t a huge fan of toys. She did fine meeting new people and being with school-aged kids. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.