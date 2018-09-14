Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Gemini & Toonses

Gemini

Gemini is a 1 ½ year old spayed German Shorthaired mix. This sweet but timid pup is looking for a new family to help build her confidence. She’s done well with other dogs in the past but has a tendency to chase cats. Gemini is crate- trained but preferred to sleep with her people. One of her favorite toys is a Kong especially if it has peanut butter in it. And to make things easy, we have Kongs for sale in our Re-Tail Shoppe. Gemini is ready for a new best friend, are you?

Toones

Toonses is 5.5 year old spayed cat who is described as quiet and independent. A home where she can rule the roost and not have to share her space with other pets or small children would be ideal. Just because Toonses likes her personal space, doesn’t mean she wouldn’t enjoy some head scratches! Her active and curious personality is the reason she views anything as fair game for being a toy. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran and she also qualifies for our Name Your Own Price promotion.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.