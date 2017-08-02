Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Gaston and Luella

Luella

Luella is a 10-year-old spayed German Shorthair Pointer mix that weighs 65-pounds and is housetrained. She loves being outside and is still very active for her age. Luella did well with young children and a cat in her previous home, but she hasn’t had the chance to meet other dogs. Gentle and patient are the attributes that describe her best. Luella will sit before she even sees the treat! She loves stuffed animal toys and going on long walks

Gaston

Gaston is a 3-month-old neutered kitten that’s on his way to being a mighty hunter. No one’s as quick as Gaston and no one’s as cute as Gaston! He’s everyone’s favorite kitten—you’ll most certainly be smitten. He’s the most playful and curious kitten that Gaston. He did well with other cats in the past, but hasn’t had the chance to meet any dogs or kids.