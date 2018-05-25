Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Emmett & Maggie

Emmett

Emmett is just one of the many kittens that are coming in looking for new homes. This spunky 2 month old feline is already neutered and ready to go. Emmett spent some time in a foster home with his littermates so he could grow big enough to start his adoption journey. Emmett loves to play with toys especially those on a string. Stop by the shelter and give him the chance to wiggle his way into your heart.

Maggie

Maggie is a super sweet albeit a bit meek 7 ½ -year-old Border Collie and Springer mix who is spayed and housetrained. Maggie’s known to be quite the cuddle bug once she gets to know you. She loves to go for walks and knows sit, stay and come. Maggie’s done well with children in the past but this sensitive girl would be best suited in a mellow household.