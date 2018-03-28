Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Drake & Raven

Drake

Drake is a 1.5 year old neutered cat looking for a home where he can get the attention he craves. This bashful boy takes a little time to adjust to new environments but bonds closely to his people, making him a great buddy and companion. Drake loves to snuggle and is also a fine conversationalist. His favorite toys are stuffed mice or balls that he can bat and chase around the house. Drake would love it if his new people let him sleep in bed with them.

Raven

Raven is an 11 year old spayed Shetland Sheepdog and ShihTzu mix who has been described as a great lap dog. This sweet pup loves to be with her people and get plenty of attention. She lived well with both large and small dogs as well as cats in the past and would do best in a home with older children as she tends to startle easily if there’s too much commotion. Although Raven isn’t a big fan of toys, she loves playing “chase” with her people and going for car rides. Raven is a quiet and gentle pup looking for a laid back family to love her.