Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Dora & Packson

Dora

Dora is a 6 ½ year old spayed domestic short hair with a short, sleek black coat and mesmerizing green eyes. Being our longest running shelter guest, Dora is ready to find a home of her own. This independent lady has the whole package. She’s a perfect blend of sweet and sassy with top notch mousing skills. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Packson

Packson is a spirited 2 year old neutered Border Collie mix looking for an active family to call his own. This bouncy pup is highly treat motivated, already knows the command “sit”, and would benefit from additional obedience training. Packson is in need of a feline-free home but has played enthusiastically with children and dogs in the past. Although he weighs in at 49 pounds, Packson thinks he’s a lap dog and loves to be close to his people.