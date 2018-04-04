Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Digit & Spaz
Digit
Digit is a 3.5 year old neutered Black Lab mix. This 80 pound lap dog is super affectionate and loves to cuddle. Digit likes to explore and would do best with a fenced-in yard. According to his previous owners, Digit is housetrained and enjoys the company of children. This fun-loving pup is happiest when he’s swimming or playing fetch.
Spaz
Spaz is an 11.5 year old spayed cat who has been waiting for a new home for over 2 months. This self-proclaimed diva likes to lead an independent lifestyle and will beckon you when she wants your attention. She likes to keep up appearances with regular brushing followed by a snack of Lean Treats. Spaz is the queen of her castle and does not entertain the company of other pets or children. Her adoption fee would be waived for a veteran or senior citizen.
Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.