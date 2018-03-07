Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Cupcake & Gage

Cupcake

Cupcake is a 6 ½ year old spayed cat on the prowl for a quiet home. Although she’s done well with another cat in the past, Cupcake can be a bit overwhelmed by small children. Naps are one of her favorite pastimes. The preferred spots include anywhere she can find some sunshine or in a basket under the coffee table. This beauty requires a special diet to prevent Urinary Tract Infections but she loves her food more than toys so she’s fine with that. Cupcake’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Gage

Gage is a spunky 6 month old neutered Coonhound mix sniffing around for a new home where he can be the only fur-kid. Gage has an abundance of puppy energy and sometimes forgets his size during playtime. Because of his treat motivation, Gage has the potential to go far with obedience training. True to his hound nature, Gage loves to be outside and explore. He should have a fenced yard or be leashed during adventures to ensure his nose doesn’t take the wheel. This fun-loving pup would be best suited in an active household.