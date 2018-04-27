Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Chunky & Myla

Chunky

Chunky is a 6-year-old spayed Lab mix that’s house-trained. She’s a fan of going on daily walks and playing tug with her people. She likes a variety of toys, especially ones that she can tear apart. Chunky would love to sleep in bed with you (if there’s room) but will settle for the floor if necessary. She’s a charming bed hog. Chunky is fearful of children and can be rather anxious when meeting new friends. A patient home would be ideal for her. Chunky did well with cats and some dogs in her previous home. Proper introductions are recommended for when she meets new pals. She’s a very sweet and affectionate pup that’s looking for the right fit.

Myla

Myla is a spayed 15 year old cat on the prowl for a mellow home where she can nap the day away in the sun. Although she has always been an indoor cat, Myla will take advantage of an open door and no one watching. Her new family should take precautions to ensure she doesn’t go out on unsupervised adventures. Myla is known to hold a good conversation and her purr-box is in tip-top working order. This sweet feline loves attention and watching the world around her from atop a cat tower. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.