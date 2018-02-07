Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Caleb and Gargamel

Gargamel

Gargamel is a gorgeous 2-year-old spayed cat. She’s a reserved feline that needs a little time to adjust to new places and people. Once she warms up to you, you’ll see her cuddly and playful side. Gargamel is looking for a home that can help bring out the best in her. Her adoption fee would be waived for senior citizens and veterans. You may also Name Your Own Price on Gargamel’s adoption fee today!

Caleb

Caleb is a 4-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer mix that weighs 93 pounds. He’s scheduled to be neutered and have a dental soon. Because Caleb came in as a transfer from another rescue, there’s not much known about his past. Caleb was very friendly and energetic during his intake. He would likely do best in an active home that can teach him new tricks. Basic obedience classes are a good way to bond with your new dog