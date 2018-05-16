Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bummy & Dustin

Bummy is a mellow 8 ½ year old cat who is neutered and declawed. Lounging around the house is one of his favorite pastimes especially if he can find a sunny spot. Bummy has been described as an independent feline who enjoys the company of his people but only likes to be pet at his discretion. Having been used to a quiet environment, Bummy would be best suited in a home without a lot of commotion. Catnip mice and jingle bells are his favorite toys and he has been trained to explore outside supervised on a leash and collar. Bummy’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Dustin is a neutered Yellow Lab mix searching for a new home because his previous owner’s health no longer afforded them the ability to care for him. At almost 3 years old, this bouncy pup has no shortage of energy and would be best suited in an active household. Dustin lived well with cats in the past but can be selective about his canine friends, so a meet and greet would be recommended with any resident dogs. Dustin loves to play especially outside when the weather is nice. His favorite toys are those that hold treats and anything he can play tug with. He currently knows the commands “sit” and “shake” and is very treat motivated which will be an advantage with future training. Dustin is currently awaiting adoption in a foster home as part of our Adoption Ambassador program. Please call the shelter at 320-252-0896 for more information.