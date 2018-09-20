Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bertrum & Muffin

Bertrum

Bertrum is a neutered and declawed 5 ½ year old cat. This super sweet and snuggly guy loves affection from his people and cuddling is one of his favorite pastimes. Bertrum did well with children in the past and wanted to be friends with the other cat in his previous home. His favorite toys? A laser pointer and anything dangling from a string. Although Bertrum has no front claws, he still thoroughly enjoyed his scratch post/ cat tower and his previous owners left it to go home with him. He also delights in the occasional treat of catnip and sleeping in bed with his people. Bertrum’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran and he also qualifies for the Name Your Own Price promotion.

Muffin

Meet Muffin! This adorable little Fancy Mouse is approximately 3 months old and enjoys time outside of his habitat. Popcorn is one of Muffin’s favorite treats but should only be fed in moderation. Muffin came in with his friend, Croissant who is just as charming as he is and they sure would love to find a home together. Muffin likes to run in his wheel and is used to being handled. His previous owner said that he is most active mid-day

