Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bertrum & Max

Bertrum

Bertrum is a neutered and declawed 5 year old cat. This mild mannered guy weighs in at 16 pounds and would benefit from an owner who could help him shed a little of his winter weight. Bertrum loves his people and was often found cuddling with the children in his previous home. His favorite toys are lasers and anything on a string. Bertrum enjoys daily brushing as well as just hanging around the house. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Max

Max is a bouncy Yellow Lab who’s almost 3 years old and neutered. His energetic and food-motivated disposition gives him intense focus which makes him a good candidate for further obedience training. He already knows some commands such as “sit”, “stay”, and “take nice” and he’s eager to learn more. Max lived well with other dogs and cats in the past but would be best suited in a home without small children. Max is currently in our Adoption Ambassador program where he is residing in a foster home while his foster family promotes him for adoption. For more information on Max and our Adoption Ambassador program, please call 320-252-0896.