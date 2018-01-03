Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Aspen, Blue and Berry

Blue and Berry

Blue (left) and Berry (right) are 4-month-old Dwarf/Holland Lop rabbits. They lived easily with children and adults in their previous home. They’d prefer to be adopted together because they love to play and snuggle with each other. Both did well being held and enjoy play time. They like to play with whiffle balls and wood chews. Their favorite treats include: melon, clover, dandelions, and even small tree branches to chew on. Treats should be in moderation only, with hay and pellets being their main diet.

Aspen

Aspen is a 6 ½ year old spayed and declawed one-of-a-kind cat. She’s an independent feline that doesn’t care to share her people with other pets. Aspen can be very affectionate when the mood strikes. She’s typically easygoing and likes lounging around the house, preferably, from high up on a cat tower. You can Name Your Own Price on Aspen’s adoption fee today!