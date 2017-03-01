Tri-County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rafiki and Frazier [Watch]

We had some special guests visit us in studio this week! Rafiki and Fraizer are two brown tabby cats that are currently at the Tri-County Humane Society but they are looking for a new home to explore! They are a couple of curious guys that like discovering new places! Rafiki really likes to be cuddled and his purr is super loud! Frazier is a silly little guy who loves attention! They have been at TCHS since last June so it is time to get these guys a home!