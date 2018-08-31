Tri-County Humane Society Holding 30th Annual Companion Walk

ST. CLOUD -- Break out your best 80's gear and bring out your four-legged friends to the 30th Annual Tri-County Humane Society Companion Walk next Saturday.

The humane society is picking "Bark to the Future" as their theme this year, to celebrate the fact they started the walk in the 80's. Kate Kompas is with the Humane Society, she says they'll be bringing their "Book Buddies" program "on the road" with them during the walk.

"Book buddies is our reading program where kids read to shelter animals. We have about 70 book buddies right now, so this is our chance to take it on the road, and we'll have volunteer dogs listening to kids who want to read to them."

They'll also have jazzercise with Revolver Studios, the opportunity to take your photo with a Delorean, face painting and other fun family activities. Kompas says they're really looking forward to the costume contest.

"We'll, of course, have a pet costume contest and a people costume contest and we really hope people dig deep back into their closet and dig out their leg warmers and jelly bands."

They'll have prizes available for helping them fundraise. The walk is Saturday, September 8. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m. It all starts at Wilson Park. The family activities will run from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the park.

New this year, they're adding a low impact 1K route, along with the traditional 5K along Riverside Drive. Their goal this year is to raise $60,000.