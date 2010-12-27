Tri-County Crime Stoppers And WJON News – A 13 Year Partnership

Everyday people can solve mysteries.

This is the belief of Tri-County Crime Stoppers. They're an organization that brings law enforcement, the media and area residents together with the common goal of solving unsolved crime.

The organization solicits for anonymous tips from citizens through the media, and connects that information with law enforcement.

Today is the 13th anniversary of Tri-County Crime Stoppers' partneTCCSrship with WJON, and coordinator Phil Jorgensen says that some pretty interesting things have happened in the past 13 years.

You can catch Tri-County Crime Stoppers on the WJON morning show with Bob Hughes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:25 a.m.

