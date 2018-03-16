Tree-Cutting to Begin In Avon Ahead of Noise Barrier Project

AVON -- If you travel on westbound Interstate 94, you'll want to prepare for possible slowdowns around Avon starting Monday.

Crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin tree cutting on the north side of the interstate.

You may encounter heavy equipment and occasional slow traffic in the area for up to five days.

The work is the first part of a project to build a 3,400-foot long noise barrier.

You should watch for slow moving traffic and be prepared to stop if necessary.