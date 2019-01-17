Travis L. Orth, 37, Menomonie, formerly St. Cloud

March 22, 1981 - January 13, 2019

Travis L. Orth, age 37, of Menomonie, WI and formerly St. Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 13, 2019. A celebration of Travis’s life will be held at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud, MN with visitation services from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Funeral services celebrating his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 with burial at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud immediately following. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Travis was born on March 22, 1981 in St. Cloud to Scott and RoxAnne (Lentner) Orth. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1999, Lawrence University in 2003, Michigan State, and then the University of New England with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. Travis married Julia Liebich on January 17, 2014. He was currently employed at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Woodbury, MN.

Travis loved to explore new places, countries, cultures and foods. He enjoyed cooking gourmet meals, spending time outdoors, running triathlons, skiing, golfing, playing hockey, fishing and hunting. But he enjoyed nothing more than playing with and reading to his children. His wife and family-mother, father, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins meant everything to him. His personality, generosity and sparkling smile brought light to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Julia and their children-Keira (age 4) and Liam Orth (age 2); parents, Scott and RoxAnne of St. Cloud; sister, Jenny (Tim) Gertgen and children-Megan and Austin; grandfather, Everett Lentner; inlaws, Bill and Pat Liebich, Carol Govin Springer, Trent (Katrina) Liebich and children-McKay (age 5) and Ragnar (age 1), and Erinn Springer as well as extended family and friends.

Travis was preceded in death by his brother, Matt in 2012; and grandparents, Larry and Sylvia “Bunny” Orth, and Kathryn Lentner.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.