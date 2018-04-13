Transition Contact Lenses Have Arrived

CONTACT LENSES THAT PROTECT YOUR EYES

This is great news for those that wear contact lenses, and don't want to risk losing another pair of sunglasses 20 minutes after they buy them.

Gizmodo has reported that Johnson and Johnson has created contacts that work like transition lense eyeglasses...the ones that get darker when you go outside.

BEWARE

It would probably be a good idea to tell your loved ones or employers that you have transition contact lenses, (not that they will believe you), so they don't think your pupils are seriously dilated and think you're on something!

You also might get a little freaked out if you see someone with dark black eyes...so just remember..I warned you. It's not the end of the world coming...it's technology...again!