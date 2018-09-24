Train Strikes U-Haul Truck Near Sartell Over the Weekend

SARTELL -- Authorities responded to a train vs vehicle crash near Sartell over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on the railroad tracks by the old paper mill site.

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes says according to the train operator, a U-Haul truck was parked on the tracks.

The train went into emergency mode, but was unable to stop in time, striking the front corner of the vehicle.

No one was hurt. Authorities used a drone to search the area to find anyone who may have been inside the vehicle, however, no one was found.

Police called the U-Haul company and learned the vehicle was rented by a St. Cloud resident.

The renter told police the vehicle had been parked on a street in St. Cloud and was stolen.

Hughes says at this time it is unknown if the vehicle was reported stolen to law enforcement. The investigation remains active.