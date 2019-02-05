Trailer Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- Three people lost their home in an early morning fire.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Young says they were called to a trailer house fire at 555 Highway 10 South, lot 56, at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.  He says by the time they arrived the home was fully engulfed.

The damage estimate is about $24,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Young says the Red Cross is helping the three people who lived there.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: st. cloud fire department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top