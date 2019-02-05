Trailer Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Three people lost their home in an early morning fire.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Young says they were called to a trailer house fire at 555 Highway 10 South, lot 56, at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. He says by the time they arrived the home was fully engulfed.

The damage estimate is about $24,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Young says the Red Cross is helping the three people who lived there.

No one was hurt in the fire.