Traffic Stop in Foley Leads to Two Arrests

FOLEY -- A traffic stop in Foley over the weekend led to the arrest of two men, one on charges involving a stolen gun.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle driving erratically in Foley. When the deputy started the stop, they noticed the smell of marijuana and alcohol coming from the car. Both the driver, 23-year-old Nathaniel Golterman of Foley, and 18-year-old Derian Gordon of St. Cloud admitted to drinking.

The deputy also found the remains of a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle. Golterman's license was also found to be invalid and he did not have insurance on the vehicle.

Gordon told deputies he had a pistol in his pants leg, and they removed it. They found out it was stolen after checking the gun's serial number. After searching Gordon, 15 Xanax pills were found as well. He and Golterman were both taken to Benton County Jail. Golterman was later released after a test proving he was just under the legal limit. However, Golterman was cited for careless driving, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.