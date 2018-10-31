Tow Truck Driver, Passenger Hurt in Crash with Semi

BUFFALO -- Two people were hurt when a tow truck was struck by a semi in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Wright County Road 14.

A tow truck driven by 46-year-old Eric Hurley of Buffalo was going north on the county road, he stopped at a stop sign at the highway, then went into the intersection and was struck by the semi.

Hurley and his passenger, 42-year-old Destiny Hurley of Buffalo, were both taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 34-year-old Yeng Chang of St. Paul, was not hurt.