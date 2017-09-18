Toddler Safe Following High-Speed Chase

JANESVILLE (AP) - Police and sheriff's deputies pursued a driver going more than 100 mph in Waseca County and later discovered a 1-year-old child in the back seat.

Janesville police spotted the car speeding down county Road 2 about 11 p.m. Friday. The officer and a sheriff's deputy chased the driver into Blue Earth County. The car was forced into a ditch and the 21-year-old driver was arrested. That's when officer found the toddler buckled in a car seat in the back unharmed.