Todd M. Thell, 47, Sauk Rapids

April 19, 1970 - March 25, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Todd M. Thell, age 47, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Paul Dare and Rev. Tysen Bibb will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Holy Cross prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Todd was born April 19, 1970 in St. Cloud to Richard & Bernice (Oehrlein) Thell. He married Krin Hopke on Oct. 9, 1999 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Todd worked as a Trim Finisher at Brenny Custom Cabinets for many years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Todd enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, dirt track racing, and spending time with his family. He was a dedicated father and husband who was always happy and smiling.