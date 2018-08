VERNDALE -- A Todd County man was hurt in a farm accident. The Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home south of Verndale at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Timothy Wutzke of rural Verndale was working on a skid-loader when the machine had a mechanical failure causing Wutzke to be pinned.

The Hewitt Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and North Air Care responded.

Wutzke was flown to North Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known.