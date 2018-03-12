Today Is National Workplace Napping Day- Napping Tips

On April 4th in the year of 1999, Someone decided that we needed a National Workplace Napping Day. I think this is the retaliation against daylight savings time.

Today would be a good day to let your boss know the benefits of taking a nap. So in honor of National Nap Day, we have some napping tips for you.

Early risers who are up at 5 am should take a nap around 1 pm.

Researchers say that afternoon slumpiness around 3 pm is a natural part of who we are as humans. So it's natural for you to take a nap in the afternoon.

If you have to stay up late, realize that taking a nap is definitely good for you. If you have a long napping session after a late night, it can significantly approve alertness for up to 24 hours.

Sleeping only 6 to 7 hours of sleep a night doubles your risk of falling asleep at the wheel. A nap is just as effective as a cup of coffee in improving alertness and helps prevent unsafe driving.