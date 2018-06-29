Tips To Help Someone Suffering From Heat Exhaustion

With the temperatures soaring into the high 90's today, and with the added humidity, it's going to be over 100.

How do you help someone you feel is suffering from heat exhaustion or a heat stroke? You may not know the difference between a true heat stroke, or heat exhaustion. It doesn't matter. If you see someone experience the following symptoms, you should take action. You could save a life.

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH FOR

If you see someone with symptoms of fatigue, nausea, cramps, headaches, excessive thirst, weakness, confusion, dizziness and fainting, you may want to take the following steps.

STEPS TO COOL SOMEONE SUFFERING FROM HEAT EXHAUSTION

1. First, call an ambulance or 911 and then work to cool the victim.

2. Get the victim to an air conditioned place.

3. Get the victim some water, or ice, or a frozen treat to get fluid back into their system.

4. If the victim is sweating, try to get them to drink a sports drink or fruit juice. This will help replace the electrolytes they are losing during perspiration.

5. Use cold compresses to cool the victim down. Place the compresses in the armpits, groin or in the bends in their knees.

6. If the victim is still too warm, run a cool bath or shower.

7. Don't leave the victim unattended, as they may become disoriented.