Timothy ‘Tim’ Fleck, 63, Kenai, Alaska (formerly Royalton)

October 12, 1954 - July 1, 2018

Mr. Timothy (Tim) Richard Fleck, age 63, of Kenai Alaska, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 1, 2018 in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Timothy was born on October 12, 1954 in Minneapolis Minnesota. He was preceded in his death by his parents Richard and Elizabeth (Betty) Fleck. Grandma and Grandpa Bauer, Grandma and Grandpa Fleck and his many aunts and uncles, and also his grandson Christian Ray Carlson. He is survived by his beloved wife Katherine Fleck and his four children he dedicated his life to David (Vanessa) Fleck, Jacob (Billie) Fleck, Jason (Michelle) Carlson, Jesse Carlson. Tim will also be remembered fondly by his many grandchildren; Timothy, Hailey, Alissa, Trevor, Tanner, Chloe, Kaleb, Isabella, Jaxon, and Kyla Mae. Tim also had many brothers and sisters who always have been very close to him; Judy (Jerry) Starr, Rick (Jeannie) Fleck, Mary Kay (Dale) Muehlbauer, Joel (Lori) Fleck, Fred (Joan) Fleck, Pat Fleck, Becky Fleck, Mike (Joyce) Fleck, Lisa (Tim) Peterson, Irene (Jeff) Neu, Joanie (Joey) Nichols, Jenny (Jon) Hanson.

Tim was always so full of life. Having grown up on a farm he brought an old-school work ethic into everything he did. Tim was always finding ways to be a positive and influential person. Tim spent over 30 years farming near Royalton MN, and also spent 10 years in the Laborers Union working on various Metro area projects. Tim spent 8 years serving the community on the Royalton School Board. In 2001 Tim decided to follow his dreams and took a job up in Alaska working on the frozen tundra of Prudhoe Bay. He was currently employed with Delta Constructors. He previously worked for CH2MHill and PGS Onshore. He enjoy life in Alaska so much he decided to move himself and Kathy up there in 2006 making a home that he has shared with many of his visiting family and friends. Tim always enjoyed tinkering in the work shop building and fixing whatever needed it. Tim’s favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting and sharing many laughs with his family and friends. Kathy joked that he may have passed to due to “no fish in the river” the last time he was home. The fact is that he loved his family unconditionally, they always came first to him. He made a difference his whole life in everything he put his efforts in. Everyone that knew him would say he gave his all in everything he did. Not a single day will go by that he won’t be truly missed by everyone that loved or knew him.