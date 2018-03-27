Do You Know Pet Laws In Your City?
Each city has certain laws regarding pet ownership; to protect pets, people, and the environment. Do you know your city laws? Let's take a look at St. Cloud. For those of you in the surrounding area, the laws are much the same, but if you didn't know these laws existed, you may be caught off guard. Read below and make sure you are in compliance.
ST CLOUD
- When walking your pet, you must immediately clean up after them. Make sure you carry a plastic bag or a 'pooper scooper' with you. You should dispose of your pet's waste when you get home.
- It's a requirement that you clean up your OWN yard and kennel a minimum of every 2 days. This is to decrease runoff causing unsanitary conditions, control odor and nuisances in your neighborhood.
- Dogs kept outside MUST have adequate shelter from weather and a clean supply of water to meet their thirst. In summer months sufficient shade to stay cool, and in winter months, a windproof and moisture proof shelter, and dry bedding to protect them against the cold.
- Control dog barking. If you have an annoying dog in the neighborhood that's causing problems, call the inspections and health department at 320.255.7214. If it's after 4:30 pm and on weekends, call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320.251.1200.
- In St. Cloud, there is a limit of 2 dogs or 4 cats. No more than 4 dogs AND cats per household. No more than 10 pets can be kept on residential property.
- All dogs, cats, and ferrets within city limits must be vaccinated against rabies.
- A dog license is required for dogs over 6 months old. They can be obtained at City Hall with a current rabies vaccination certificate and proof of spay or neuter from the vet, if applicable.
LOST AND FOUND ANIMALS
If you find a pet, don't assume that the owners don't want it. My recent experience proves that if you contact your local shelter, vet clinics or police department and/or animal control, the owners may be searching for the pet. Call Central Minnesota Animal Care & Control at 320.257.0103.