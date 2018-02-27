Timberwolves Stomp Sacramento Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 118-100 Monday night in Northern California. The Timberwolves are now 38-26 on the season and are in sole possession of third place in the Western Conference.

The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 26 points and 17 rebounds, while Jeff Teague continued his recent hot streak with 20 points and seven assists.

Skal Labissiere paced the Kings with 20 points.

The Wolves are now 2-0 since Jimmy Butler's knee injury and currently hold a half-game lead over San Antonio for third place in the West, with 18 games left in the regular season.

The Timberwolves will play at Portland Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 p.m.