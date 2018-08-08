Timberwolves Sign 3-Point Shooter

Getty Images

The Timberwolves signed 6'7 free agent forward/guard James Nunnally to a 2-year contract.  Financial terms of his contract have not been disclosed.  Nunnally played the last 2 years in Turkey with Fenerbahce and won a championship with them in 2017.  He averaged 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range.

Nunnally played college basketball at UC-Santa Barbara and went undrafted in 2012.  Nunnally has played in the NBA before with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

