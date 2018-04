The Timberwolves forced a game 5 in their first round Western Conference series with Houston with a 121-105 win over the Rockets Saturday night in Game 3.

Minnesota will host Houston Monday night at 7pm in Game 4, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6pm.

With the series in favor of Houston 2 games to 1 we know there will at least be a Game 5. That game will be played in Houston at 8:30pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30pm.